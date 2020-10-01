The city of Conway was recently awarded $269,734 in Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG-CV) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis through the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Due to increased unemployment rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents have experienced financial distress. The Conway City Council on Sept. 8 voted unanimously to appropriate $100,000 to rental and utility assistance to provide some financial relief for residents who have been subject to eviction due to job loss or lack of financial resources. This rental and utility assistance program will be conducted via the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).
The funding will target low-to-moderate income residents who are facing eviction due to financial distress caused by the public health crisis. Funding will also be available for utility assistance. If an individual is approved for funding, they could be eligible for assistance up to three consecutive months, depending on their financial situation. Applications for funding will opened in September, and the funding will be available until the $100,000 is completely exhausted.
The remaining funding of $169,734 was appropriated for small business emergency grants to provide some financial relief for small, local businesses that have experienced the financial distress of the pandemic and have struggled to keep their doors open. The Small Business Emergency Grant Program will also be managed via the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).
The assistance will target small, locally-owned businesses, with 51% of the employees being low-to-moderate income. When a business applies, income eligibility can be determined by the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 2020 income limits chart listed on the application. Applications opened in September and close Oct. 19 at noon. Applications for both the rental and utility assistance and the Small Business Emergency Grant Program can be found on the Community Development Block Grant page.
For more information, contact the Office of Community Development at cdbg@conwayarkansas.gov.
