Cathy Lee, of Cathy Lee Coaching in Conway, recently earned the prestigious designation of Professional Certified Coach (PCC) credential by the International Coaching Federation (ICF).
ICF is the leading global organization with 27,000-plus professional personal and business coaches and offers the only independent and internationally recognized coach credentialing program. By earning a PCC credential, Lee has made a solid commitment to the profession of coaching.
Coaching is partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential. Coaches work with clients in many areas, including business, career, finance, health and relationships.
Coaching credentials offered by ICF benefit both coaches and consumers. By acquiring an ICF Credential, consumers know that a coach is credible and has proper coaching experience. ICF-Credentialed coaches meet the highest professional standards and adhere to a strong code of ethics. ICF-Credentialed coaches must meet several requirements including obtaining a minimum number of coaching experience and coach-specific training hours. In addition, coaches who apply for a credential are assessed in their coaching standards and competence both orally and in writing by experienced, independent assessors under strict examination conditions.
Cathy Lee Coaching specializes in helping business and nonprofit leaders navigate the complexities of leadership responsibilities and relationships in order to maximize productivity and organizational results. In addition to one-on-one coaching, Cathy provides group coaching and training to empower teams to achieve greater effectiveness in today’s challenging environment.
“I didn’t realize how valuable Cathy’s coaching would be to my business and my sanity,” Debra Shannon, entrepreneur and co-owner of Veritas Independent Partners, a Financial Services Broker-Dealer in Conway, said. “Cathy helped me regain my focus and tackle the obstacles that hamper my progress, helping me not just work in my business, but on my business. She has impacted my life and business so much.”
Cathy Lee graduated the Professional Christian Coaching Institute in 2015, and earned her Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential shortly thereafter. She is a member of both the International Coaching Federation and the Christian Coaches Network International.
ICF defines coaching as partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential. Coaching is a distinct service and differs greatly from therapy, consulting, mentoring or training. Individuals who engage in a coaching relationship can expect to experience fresh perspectives on personal challenges and opportunities, enhanced thinking and decision-making skills, enhanced interpersonal effectiveness, and increased confidence in carrying out their chosen work and life roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.