Every week, the Conway Noon Lions Club invites a different guest speaker in during its regular Wednesday luncheon at China Town.
This week, members had the opportunity to hear from the Greenbrier High School Future Farmers of America (FFA), specifically students involved in the parliamentary team, including Presley Roberts, Hayden Smith, Logan Tilley, Kacie Braggs and Grace Chandler.
The group even had the chance to walk the Lions Club through a demonstration of parliamentary procedures and speech. For example, their topic included holding a spring cookout involving the community and others, each debating the pros and cons of the possible event.
“Madam president,” each would begin, waiting to be called upon by their president, Roberts.
The entire presentation took about five minutes to go through.
The purpose of the parliamentary procedure leadership development is to encourage students to learn how to handle themselves and conduct an orderly and efficient meeting using proper parliamentary law.
During the competition, teams are judged on their knowledge of parliamentary law as well as their ability to present “logical, realistic and convincing debate and motions,” according to the FFA website.
Greenbrier agriculture teacher Rodney Wiedower, who has been teaching for decades, told the Lions Club each team has to learn all the motions in their procedure book. Whenever they compete, he said, they receive motions to debate on, but don’t know what they’ve been assigned until right up until that moment.
Not only does being on the team teach proper meeting basics but it also strengthens a student’s public speaking ability and critical thinking.
Lions club members were able to witness all of the above during the weekly luncheon on Wednesday and thanked the group for taking time out of their school day to travel to Conway and showcase their skills.
“Special Thanks to the Conway Lions Club for the opportunity for our FFA members to demonstrate […],” the Greenbrier FFA posted to its Facebook page after the event. “The students enjoyed it.”
