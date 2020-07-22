A Conway man accused of shooting another man in the face on July 4 was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $1 million bond.
David Roseboro, 34, was formally charged on July 10 with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a North Little Rock man in the face around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.
The Conway man was picked up on July 7 by the U.S. Marshals Service at a hotel in Little Rock, according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Roseboro. The 34-year-old told Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Bryan Atkinson he decided to stay in Little Rock after his brother alerted him he was wanted by police in connection to the shooting.
Though the Conway man denied shooting the 37-year-old North Little Rock man in the face and said there would be no traces of blood found on his vehicle, previously filed court documents show that authorities had already taken blood swab evidence from Roseboro’s vehicle, which was found parked outside his mother’s residence on Skunk Hollow Road on July 5.
A couple who was with Roseboro the night he reportedly shot the North Little Rock man admitted they saw the shooting, according to the affidavit.
The wife told police Roseboro and the North Little Rock man acted “uppity” toward each other before Roseboro got out of his white 2010 Chevrolet Impala and shot the other man. The woman’s husband said that Roseboro was angry when “discussing business” with the other man and that he overheard the two “arguing over money.”
The victim, who was shot in the face and through the neck, was taken by ambulance to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock the night he was shot. In a follow-up interview with investigator Atkinson, the North Little Rock man said Roseboro “was trying to sell him some dope” prior to the shooting.
The two started arguing because the North Little Rock man “didn’t want it” when Roseboro pulled the gun on him, according to the man’s statement. The North Little Rock man ran to a residence on Alderwood Cove after he was shot and called 911. According to his statement, he was standing next to Roseboro’s vehicle when he was shot.
When authorities found Roseboro in Little Rock on July 7, he was taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway for treatment before being taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center because he told police he had “swallowed an eight ball of dope and wasn’t feeling good.”
The Conway man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court and is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 27 for a pretrial hearing regarding the aforementioned case.
