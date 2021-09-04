A 29-year-old Conway man accused of pulling out a knife and threatening a resident of the Judsonia area has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony, and first-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. According to the warrant issued in late August, Travis James Hoyle also was charged as a habitual offender.
The threat reportedly occurred while Hoyle was visiting his son at a Missile Base Road residence last October. The boy’s grandfather asked Hoyle to leave “after he became disrespectful” to the alleged victim’s daughter, White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Holloway wrote in the affidavit.
Hoyle reportedly “became upset,” took out the knife and threatened to cut off part of the alleged victim’s private parts. As he was leaving, Hoyle reportedly continued to threaten the alleged victim.
Hoyle is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Friday morning after being arrested Wednesday.
