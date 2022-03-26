A Conway man appeared on an episode of the late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tuesday night during an Oscars edition of a popular segment titled “Cancel Nation” where people are asked to weigh in with their thoughts on fake stories of celebrities being canceled.
Sharpe Dunaway, a videographer who lives in Conway, was on vacation in Los Angeles with his son when they decided to take a walk down the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“I saw a camera and a camera crew and I’m thinking ‘Well, what’s going on here?’” he said. “Being a videographer, I started looking at the camera and I’m thinking ‘Man, that’s a very nice camera.’ Next thing I know, a lady comes up to me and asks if I would answer a few questions for ABC television and I went ‘Sure, no problem!’”
Dunaway was then asked questions about Academy Award-related headlines – completely made up by the show’s producers – of certain celebrities being “canceled” by the internet. The question asked to him that made the show was about his thoughts on the Netflix musical “tick… tick… BOOM!” celebrating the Unabomber and about how women are upset about a song being featured in it titled “Mail Bomb” not being called “female bomb,” none of which is true.
“We don’t have female boxes, we have mailboxes,” Dunaway said in response to the latter question being asked on the show. “That’s M-A-I-L.”
The interviewer then asked Dunaway if he would like to “mansplain” the spelling of “mail” to the female audience at home.
“At first, I was just ignorant to the questions because I didn’t know if this was true or not but it just sounded weird,” Dunaway said. “One of the questions that didn’t get shown was ‘How do you feel about Bill Cosby being at the Oscars giving away a Lifetime Achievement award to Sleeping Beauty?’ I started to realize that they’re asking me completely bogus questions. So when they started talking about women being upset with a song called ‘mail bomb,’ I just played along.”
Dunaway said he was nervous about how people would react to his answers.
“I was a little anxious,” he said. “I literally thought I was going to be burned at the stake by a lot of women, but turns a lot of women absolutely loved it and thought it was funny. They knew it was all bogus questions and that I was just playing along, at least I hope [they do].”
Dunaway said that the experience happened so quickly and that he had to watch it back on TV to remember what he said, but he wouldn’t have even known he was on Jimmy Kimmel if a friend of his wasn’t at the live taping of that episode.
“He looks up and there I am on the screen and he goes ‘I know that guy!’” Dunaway said. “He calls me immediately after the taping and says ‘Sharpe, you’re going to be on Kimmel tonight!’”
Dunaway said that he wasn’t expecting the type of reaction he’s been getting from his friends since being on national television.
“I’ve had friends come up to me and say ‘Hey, can you mansplain something to me?’” He said. “Everybody’s kind of teasing me about it. It’s weird, you get a different look after you get on national television, even if it’s just for a few seconds.”
Despite the light teasing he’s been getting from his family and friends, Dunaway said he doesn’t regret the experience.
“Anytime somebody offers me a chance to do something crazy on broadcast media, I say yes,” he said. “I mean, what do you got to lose? They could’ve made me look like a bigger fool than some people think I am.”
Dunaway’s clip can be found on the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel toward the end of the video titled “Kid Rock Talks Trump with Giddy Tucker Carlson & Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Faces Crazy GOP Attacks.”
