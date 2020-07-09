A Conway man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on July 4 is now behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center.
David Roseboro, 34, is being held in the FCDC without bond after being charged with criminal conduct constituting attempted murder, a Class A felony, authorities said.
Online records show that Roseboro was booked into the FCDC around noon on Wednesday. The Conway man is also being held on a parole violation and is scheduled to appear before a district judge Friday morning for a first appearance hearing.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Erinn Stone said Roseboro was wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported at 11:35 p.m. July 4.
Roseboro reportedly shot a 37-year-old man at a residence off Skunk Hollow Road.
The 37-year-old man went to a local hospital seeking medical treatment the night he was shot and was later taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) for further treatment. Stone said the victim was still in the hospital as of Thursday afternoon but is in “stable condition.”
The attempted murder suspect was picked up Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Stone said authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said the case is under active investigation.
“We will continue to update as more information becomes available,” she said.
