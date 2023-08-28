The Conway Police Department (CPD) arrested a 29-year old Conway man on Thursday on five counts of child pornography, the department announced via social media.

Alexander Hicks is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center on five counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The CPD arrested Hicks on the counts “following numerous tips and reports concerning alarming online behavior and possession of child sexual assault material,” the statement issued by the department read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

