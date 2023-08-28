The Conway Police Department (CPD) arrested a 29-year old Conway man on Thursday on five counts of child pornography, the department announced via social media.
Alexander Hicks is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center on five counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The CPD arrested Hicks on the counts “following numerous tips and reports concerning alarming online behavior and possession of child sexual assault material,” the statement issued by the department read.
After an investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at the Centerstone Apartments on Donaghey Avenue on Thursday, collecting and seizing electronic evidence. Detectives took Hicks into custody afterward.
“It is essential to emphasize that this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges related to this case are currently under active investigation,” CPD officials said.
In announcing Hicks’ arrest, the department also issued a statement about their intent to appoint a “dedicated and specialized detective to focus on crimes against children,” describing the move as a “strong” measure in combating internet-related crimes against children.
“The newly assigned detective will play a pivotal role in investigating cases involving child exploitation, online grooming and other internet-related crimes targeting children,” CPD officials said. “With the increasing prevalence of technology in our lives, CPD recognizes the need for enhanced efforts to protect our children from the dangers lurking online.”
Department Chief William Tapley said the move to appoint a detective is part of the CPD’s efforts to “stay one step ahead of those who seek to harm our youth.”
“The safety and security of our children are paramount,” Tapley said.
Additional responsibilities of the new detective will include collaborating with local and federal law enforcement agencies and community organizations and educational institutions.
“CPD remains committed to proactive prevention measures, alongside swift and thorough investigations,” CPD officials said. “Our department also encourages parents and guardians to maintain open communication with your children about internet safety and the potential risks they may encounter online.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
