A Conway man who the FBI says used an American flag to beat a Metropolitan Police Department officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday at a Conway law firm.
Peter Stager, 41, was charged Thursday in federal court in the District of Columbia with one count of obstructing a police officer from his duties during a civil disorder, according to court documents. In the documents, the officer is referred to by the initials B.M.
“While standing in the archway to prevent the group of individuals from breaching the U.S. Capitol building, and while wearing his official MPD uniform, some of these individuals grabbed B.M. and dragged him down the stairs of the Capitol building. These individuals forced B.M. into a prone position on the stairs and proceeded to forcibly and repeatedly strike B.M. in the head and body with various objects,” FBI Special Agent Jason T. Coe wrote in the report.
On Tuesday, the FBI received a tip identifying Stager from videos the tipster had seen on Twitter, according to the report.
“The first video … depicted Stager amongst a large group of individuals on the stairs of the U.S. Capitol building. Stager climbed the stairs while holding a flagpole with a United States flag affixed to it and used the pole to repeatedly strike B.M. while B.M. remained prone on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building,” Coe wrote.
In a second video, Coe wrote, Stager says: “Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.” Coe said he believes “that building” was a reference to the U.S. Capitol building, and “everybody in there” was a reference to the members of Congress inside the U.S. Capitol building at the time.
The confidential sources are referred to as CS1 and CS2 in the report.
“CS1 told Agents that following viewing the videos … CS1 contacted a mutual acquaintance of both Stager and himself (“CS2”). CS2 told CS1 that CS2 had already spoken directly with Stager following the events on January 6, 2021. CS2 also told CS1 that Stager identified himself as the individual in both video 1 and video 2,” Coe reported. “Agents then interviewed CS2, a close associate of Stager. CS2 also recognized Stager as the individual in video 1 striking B.M. with a flagpole, and as the individual in video 2 who was ‘ranting.’ CS2 spoke directly with Stager via telephone following the events on January 6, 2021. During that phone conversation, Stager confirmed that he [Stager] was the individual in both video 1 and video 2. Referring to video 1, Stager told CS2 that he [Stager] did not know the man he was striking on the ground with the flagpole was a cop and that he thought the person he was striking was ANTIFA. On the Twitter thread provided by CS1, there was a photo … of B.M. lying prone on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building while surrounded by the large group of individuals. Clearly present on B.M.’s uniform, across his back, are the words ‘METROPOLITAN POLICE.’”
Coe writes that in the video “Stager, holding a flagpole, with an American flag attached, with what appears to be a clear view of B.M. in uniform, lying on the stairs,” led him to believe “that Stager was able to clearly see the police markings on B.M.’s uniform and was aware that the individual who he was striking was, in fact, law enforcement.”
Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the FBI and Conway Police Department arrived at Stager’s home on Hathaway Drive. Stager was not at the residence but at an undisclosed Conway attorney’s office, where he surrendered to officers, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Ryan Kennedy told the Log Cabin Democrat on scene.
“He was taken into custody at a local law firm by FBI agents and Conway police officers. The Conway Police Department has been absolutely fantastic in terms of providing us with support and helping us out this evening,” Kennedy said, adding that Stager was being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Kennedy praised the public for its help in identifying suspects in the riot and encouraged them to continue to do so.
“We can’t do this without the help of the public so as we are pushing out those seeking information posters, we really need the public to be looking at those to help us identify those individuals who were involved in the illegal activities on Jan. 6, 2021,” he said. “This is not about politics for us, this is about federal law. If you broke federal law on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington D.C. they should expect that FBI agents will be coming to their house. It’s really that simple.”
