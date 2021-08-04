A 49-year-old from Conway officially has been charged for a road-rage incident on Arkansas Highway 31 in the Antioch area that reportedly included ramming the other vehicle involved “multiple times.”
A warrant was issued at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for John David Cox on a charge of class D felony aggravated assault. Cox was not in the White County Detention Center on Monday, but plea and arraignment was set for Tuesday morning in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by Arkansas State Police Trooper Robert Puckett, the alleged victim was traveling north on Highway 31 near the Arkansas Highway 267 Spur on June 11 when the driver in front of him braked hard “causing him to pass on the left to avoid a collision.” Then, the driver reportedly “swerved into his car while he was passing” and “began to ram his vehicle multiple times on both sides,” making him run off the road.
The alleged victim reportedly pulled into a private driveway, but Cox then “rammed his vehicle head-on” before getting out of his vehicle and chasing the alleged victim, who was backing away.
Cox reportedly said that his vehicle was sideswiped by the other vehicle and he pursued the driver because he thought he was leaving the scene of the accident. He reportedly said that during the chase, the vehicles “collided multiple times, but that he was not doing it on purpose.” Cox also reportedly said he tried to pass the other vehicle at one point, but it swerved into his vehicle, and when they both pulled into the private driveway, “he accidentally hit the black car head-on.” Then, he confronted the other vehicle’s owner, Cox reportedly said.
However, a passenger in the vehicle with Cox reportedly said “Cox became very irate and began to purposely hit” the other vehicle after the initial contact. She said “that she continually told Cox to stop but he would not,” Puckett wrote.
