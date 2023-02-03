A 35-year-old Conway man accused of firing a couple of bullets into a home on Arkansas Highway 16 near Searcy last September has officially been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

In addition to the class D felonies, Joseph Aarodelo Federico also is facing charges of class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree, Federico, who was charged as a habitual offender, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court next Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He was not in custody in White County on Tuesday.

