Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews has filed documents to charge Conway resident David Dickens, 41, with a single count of capital murder in the death of his child, a 6-week-old infant, court documents filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court early Tuesday afternoon read.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) first announced Dickens’ charge and arrest on Monday, saying that Dickens was caring for the infant when he died earlier this year on March 2. In the months since, the FCSO Criminal Investigation Division probed the infant’s death, ultimately gathering enough evidence for authorities to charge Dickens with the crime.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

