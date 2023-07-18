Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews has filed documents to charge Conway resident David Dickens, 41, with a single count of capital murder in the death of his child, a 6-week-old infant, court documents filed at the Faulkner County Circuit Court early Tuesday afternoon read.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) first announced Dickens’ charge and arrest on Monday, saying that Dickens was caring for the infant when he died earlier this year on March 2. In the months since, the FCSO Criminal Investigation Division probed the infant’s death, ultimately gathering enough evidence for authorities to charge Dickens with the crime.
A FCSO deputy responded to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway on March 2 after the infant’s mother and Dickens took the child to the hospital after the infant “had been dropped,” the deputy stated in court documents. The infant’s mother told the deputy that she was at work when the incident happened.
“She stated that her husband was feeding the child in the recliner and then went to put the child in the baby swing,” the deputy stated. “She stated when he was walking to the baby swing, the father then slipped and when he dropped, he lost the grip of the child and dropped him on his head.”
Dickens corroborated his wife’s telling of the events on March 2 when he spoke to the deputy. After being transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the infant died around midnight, the deputy stated.
This wasn’t the first time a juvenile in Dickens’ care allegedly suffered injuries following a fall, court documents read. About four months before March 2, a report on file at the FCSO read that another juvenile at home with Dickens “suffered serious injuries” after “Dickens landed on the juvenile as he fell into a drum set,” an FCSO investigator stated.
After reading that report, investigators interviewed Dickens and the infant’s mother. The mother told investigators more about the timeline of events on March 2, saying Dickens contacted her near the end of her shift at work and told her he “accidentally dropped the baby and she needed to come home right away.” The mother told investigators that she told Dickens to call 911 and immediately drove home, arriving shortly before first responders.
Dickens also spoke more about March 2, telling investigators he dropped the infant from a height of about three feet “straight down” onto a cement floor, describing the events similarly to investigators as he did with the FCSO deputy. Dickens alleged that he called 911, but the call disconnected.
“While conducting the interview, Mr. Dickens’ demeanor was calm and matter of fact,” the investigator stated. “Mr. Dickens told me he worried about what other people would think of him knowing the baby had died. Mr. Dickens told me ‘I killed a kid, I killed him.’ Mr. Dickens referred to his six-week-old baby as ‘it.’”
An Arkansas Children’s Hospital doctor later told the investigator the infant’s injuries “were inconsistent” with Dickens’ description, adding that the “injuries were consistent with being crushed under the weight of an adult or heavy object... or being propelled/slammed as part of an impact... or the patient being struck by a heavy object.”
The Medical Examiner later ruled the infant’s death a homicide.
Dickens is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center pending court appearances.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
