A Conway man arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at a Kroger last month is behind bars without bond after officers said he deliberately spit blood on them in an attempt to infect them.
Conway officers were initially called over to the Kroger on Oak Street on April 11 because employees suspected Randy Clayton Davis Jr., 34, and his girlfriend, 42-year-old April Paul, were shoplifting.
By the time officers got to the grocery store, Davis had fled, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses said the 34-year-old took off running toward the Oak Street Trailer Park, and a report states officer Hannah Slajer soon found the suspect hiding behind a truck and petting a chicken in front of one of the mobile homes.
Though Davis claimed he was sleeping inside the residence in question before walking outside, the residents said he was lying. Authorities also confirmed he was at the store by reviewing surveillance footage, the affidavit states.
After he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and for violating a protection order that previously was issued against him on Paul’s behalf, Davis began hitting his head against the plexiglass in Slajer’s patrol car.
“While enroute to Unit II, Davis began screaming obscenities at me and slamming his forehead on the plexiglass of my patrol vehicle,” the officer’s report reads in part. “After the second impact, I observed a large blood splatter through my rear view mirror and advised dispatch that I was going to need MEMS to come to my location once I found a safe place to stop.”
The officer pulled into the Faulkner Baptist Association parking lot as Davis began coughing blood all over the back seat. Davis said he would refuse medical treatment and threatened to spit blood onto anyone who touched him, adding that he “was contagious and has been sick for two days to a week.”
At some point, Davis also told Slajer she would have to “tase him until he died because he was going to fight” if she took him to the hospital.
Because of the way Davis was acting, Slajer decided to drive the 34-year-old to the Baptist Health Medical Center emergency room, where other officers met her to help walk Davis inside, the report states.
When they got to the hospital, the affidavit states hospital staff gave the officers face shields, gloves and masks “to prevent any possible transmitting of blood bourne pathogens.”
Though officers put a mesh face mask on Davis, the affidavit states he continued spitting on them through the mask, getting blood on their skin, uniforms, gear and face shields.
The officers held Davis down until medical staff administered a sedative shot so that they could assess and treat his injuries, according to the affidavit.
Court documents also show that because Davis purposefully spit blood on four officers and said he had a contagious disease, authorities requested a blood draw search warrant be approved so that a blood sample could be sent off for further testing.
Online records show that District Judge Chris R. Carnahan approved the request that day and that a sample was sent to Little Rock for further testing.
Davis was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer as well as three misdemeanor charges – disorderly conduct, violation of a domestic protection order and shoplifting.
The Conway man’s girlfriend was charged with possession of body piercing or tattoo instruments without having a license after officers reportedly found a tattoo gun in her purse.
Davis is currently scheduled to appear Monday morning in Faulkner County Circuit Court before Judge Troy Braswell Jr. for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the aforementioned charges. Paul has a plea and arraignment hearing in district court on May 18.
