A Conway man is dead after a foot pursuit with Conway Police Department (CPD) officers on Monday.

Deitric Williams, 26, died at a local area hospital about 4:18 p.m. on Monday after he began to show "signs of medical distress" after officers took him into custody, the CPD announced in a statement on Tuesday. At the request of the CPD, the Arkansas State Police is investigating Williams' death, a move that is "standard procedure for incidents of this nature," the CPD statement read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.