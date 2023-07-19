A Conway man is dead after a foot pursuit with Conway Police Department (CPD) officers on Monday.
Deitric Williams, 26, died at a local area hospital about 4:18 p.m. on Monday after he began to show "signs of medical distress" after officers took him into custody, the CPD announced in a statement on Tuesday. At the request of the CPD, the Arkansas State Police is investigating Williams' death, a move that is "standard procedure for incidents of this nature," the CPD statement read.
Officers first made contact with Williams at about 11:44 a.m. on Monday after being dispatched by the Conway Emergency Operations Center to the McDonald's on Oak Street to respond to a "domestic disturbance," the CPD statement read.
"The Conway Emergency Operations Center advised there was a male and a female who were reportedly fighting inside a vehicle in the parking lot," the CPD statement read.
Williams spoke with officers shortly after they arrived and "began to rummage through" his car after officers asked him for identification.
"Due to officer safety concerns, he was advised to exit the vehicle," the CPD statement read. "When the male did not comply, he was pulled out of the vehicle, and then proceeded to flee on foot."
Officers pursued Williams and eventually located him behind a residence on Gum Street, taking him into custody. At that point, Williams began to exhibit symptoms of medical distress.
"This is a pending investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," the CPD statement read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
