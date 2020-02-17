A Conway man was killed in a crash along Interstate 630 on Saturday after a semi-truck swerved into his vehicle.
Mason Walker, 26, was westbound on I-630 when the driver of a 2012 Western Star TTL tractor-trailer swerved into his lane and struck his 2007 Toyota Yaris.
The crash occurred at 3:39 a.m. Saturday near John Barrow Road in Little Rock.
The tractor-trailer was also westbound and was not injured in the crash, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.
Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities described weather conditions as “clear” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
Walker’s death was the 53rd fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
