Police on Thursday released the identity of a man fatally shot outside a Little Rock hospital Wednesday.
Brian Keith Britt, 47, of Conway, was shot outside the entrance of the emergency room at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, the Little Rock Police Department said in a news release. The shooting happened about 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, Britt was being treated by medical personnel. He later died from his injuries.
Surveillance cameras recorded a red pickup driving away from the hospital around the time of the shooting. Police reported Thursday that the vehicle had been found but did not say where.
No arrests were reported as of press time Thursday. A homicide investigation is ongoing.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
