A Conway man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for his involvement in a shooting at the Kings Inn motel in September 2017 that injured himself and two others.
Stanley Jajuan Waters, 46, was scheduled to stand trial Tuesday and Wednesday but instead reached a plea deal with prosecutors on Monday.
The Conway man pleaded no contest and was ultimately found guilty of aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons Monday morning.
A nolo contendere (or no contest) plea is equivalent to a guilty plea under Arkansas law. With this plea, a defendant “does not specifically admit the allegations which form the basis for the offenses charged against him/her, and elects not to contest such allegations, the nolo contendere plea will, for all purposes, be treated by the Court the same as a guilty plea.”
The case against Waters stems from a shooting investigation the Conway Police Department launched on Sept. 27, 2018. Authorities were alerted that shots were fired shortly after 11 p.m. on the night in question at the Kings Inn motel on Oak Street.
Responding officers located shell casings and broken glass in front of Room 107. However, none of the victims were on scene.
As officers began questioning potential witnesses and logging evidence, they received several calls regarding gunshot victims that were checking into local hospitals. Two men suffering from gunshot wounds were at the Conway Regional Medical Center, and a third gunshot victim had checked into the Baptist Health Medical Center.
It was a particularly windy night, so detectives processing the scene placed cones over shell casings and a firearm that were left in the Kings Inn parking lot while other detectives headed to the area hospitals to gather information from the gunshot victims.
After interviewing the first victim, detective Andrew Johnson realized that one of the men suffering from a gunshot wound had lied to hospital staff about who he was. According to the probable cause affidavit filed against the Conway man, Waters told hospital staff he was “Curtis Morgan.” Despite the name he’d given hospital staff, the detective recognized Waters from previous incidents.
As the officers questioned the two men at Conway Regional, Sgt. Melissa Smith and officer Chris Ramirez located a black Kia Sportage that matched the description of the victle witnesses gave of a vehicle that fled the Kings Inn parking lot immediately after shots were fired.
The officers noted there were several bullet holes in the vehicle and that they “could see in plain view several shell casings as well as what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol in the center console.”
Throughout the investigation, police learned the man who checked into Baptist Health was also a victim in the case and that Waters was the aggressor, even though one of the victims had returned fire. Authorities also learned the shooting was drug related, according to court documents.
The man driving the Kia Sportage told police he and the two victims drove up to the motel to speak with a man the passenger’s cousin. However, that man was accompanied by two other men he did not know, according to his statement.
At some point, Waters, who was one of the men the aforementioned victim did not recognize, reportedly “pulled out a pistol” and said, “There’s going to be a killing or a robbery tonight.”
One of the shooting victims was transported to the St. Vincent Intensive Care Unit in Little Rock. Upon his release, the man detailed the shooting at Kings Inn and helped identify Waters at the shooter. The man told police that after Waters began shooting at the victims’ vehicle, he got out and returned fire. The two “shot back and forth for a minute,” before the man realized he’d been shot several times, he said.
During the investigation, authorities also learned that a Conway Junior High School student had helped set up the drug deal that led to the shooting, according to court documents.
Waters was ultimately sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for his alleged involvement in the case and was also issued a five-year suspended sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.