A Conway man is behind bars in lieu of a $10,000 bond after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase Friday night.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Joshua Lavrinc, a Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was driving along Highway 25 North around 10:50 p.m. Friday when a motorcycle headed the opposite direction passed him without any of its lights on.
The deputy turned around and hit his blue lights in an attempt to pull over the motorcycle. However, the driver instead turned left at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Morrilton Highway, despite the red light.
The motorcycle sped off at 90 mph, the report states.
According to the deputy’s report, the motorcycle was driving in the oncoming traffic lane and also proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Donaghey Avenue.
“A vehicle at the intersection had to slam on its breaks to avoid a collision with my patrol unit,” Lavrinc wrote in his report, adding that Mark Alan Sanson, 27, continued speeding along Washington Avenue and drove through a roundabout in the wrong direction.
The Conway man drove at 80 mph on Harkrider Street until he turned back onto Old Morrilton Highway, where he sped off at 115 mph, the probable cause affidavit filed against him states.
Deputies blocked the highway and ended the pursuit on Highway 64 near the Conway County line.
“As we approached the bridge on Hwy 64, the motorcycle drove onto the shoulder of the roadway,” Lavrinc’s report reads in part. “I placed my patrol unit parallel to the motorcycle [as] the driver attempted to ride the shoulder. Patrol vehicles were able to block the vehicle and the driver got off the motorcycle.”
After the Conway resident was arrested, authorities found out his license was suspended.
Deputies also verified the motorcycle was not stolen and that the 27-year-old did not have a license plate on it because he had not registered it.
While headed over to the Faulkner County Detention Center, Sanson admitted he knew he was in the wrong.
He told the deputy he “knew he was putting other people in danger and that he had ‘tunnel vision’ and did not want to stop,” according to the deputy’s report.
The 27-year-old also said he “was not thinking about the other vehicles on the road and that he was just trying to run,” adding that he would “take responsibility for his actions.”
Investigator Jason McNeil said the case warranted felony charges due to location the pursuit was in, which normally has “a high volume of citizens.”
“I believe Mr. Sanson’s actions showed an extreme indifference to the value of human life, which included him, the citizens and officers involved,” the investigator noted in the affidavit.
Online records show that Sanson was booked into the county jail at 12:17 a.m. Saturday.
The 27-year-old was charged with a felony-level fleeing charge as well as two misdemeanor charges – driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.
The Conway man appeared via video conference Monday afternoon before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan for a first appearance hearing and was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Sanson is scheduled to appear next on June 22 in Faulkner County for a plea and arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.