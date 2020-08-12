A Conway man accused of giving an 11-month-old child a traumatic brain injury early Wednesday morning was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
Kane Exavier White, 22, is charged with first-degree battery, a Class B felony, after reportedly hitting a young child in the head while babysitting her.
The investigation against White began after the child’s mother brought her to the hospital with a severe head injury. According to the probable cause affidavit filed against White, the 22-year-old told the child’s mother shortly after midnight that the 11-month-old “fell and hit her head.”
The child’s mother left the 11-month-old with White while she went out to pick up a friend from work. As soon as she got the call her child was injured, the report states the mother rushed home. Once she saw her child’s injuries, the mother took the 11-month-old to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway.
The child’s injuries were “so severe,” she was medically flown from Baptist Health to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she “was rushed to surgery,” the affidavit states.
Medical staff alerted Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigators they believed the 11-month-old was a child abuse victim and from there, Conway officers were called to launch an investigation.
While ASP investigators spoke with the child’s mother at ACH, the report states Conway officers tracked down White. The Conway man agreed to speak with authorities in the Sunny Gap Exxon parking lot. From there, he was taken to the Conway Police Department for further questioning.
When questioned by detective Rachel Mistrille about the child’s injuries, White admitted he “popped her.”
According to his statement, the child “woke up and was crying” after her mother left.
White told authorities he changed the baby’s diaper and gave her a bottle in an attempt to soothe her. Despite his attempt to calm his girlfriend’s child, the baby “did not settle back down” so he hit the 11-month-old “in the right side of head within the hair line above her right ear.”
The child appeared to have trouble breathing after he hit her, according to White’s statement.
The 22-year-old also told police the child “became unresponsive” after he laid her back down.
The child “went limp and her head lulled to the side” following the incident, White said.
According to the report, it was “unknown if the chid was going to survive” when she was rushed into surgery early Wednesday morning.
District Judge Chris R. Carnahan asked a deputy prosecutor what the child’s condition was during White’s first appearance hearing around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold said an update on the child’s condition was not available at that time.
The district judge ordered White to remain behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
White is scheduled to appear next Aug. 31 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.
