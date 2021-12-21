Jackson Roe, 27 of Conway, has pleaded guilty to the importing and procession of illegally taken wildlife Wednesday.
Back in August of 2015. Roe was arrested after the United States Fish and Wildlife Services got an unanimous tip about a man’s illegal actions as a reptile hobbyist who sold and smuggled various animals into the U.S. After undercover conversations with the individual who was located in China at the time, it was found out that the man was shipping rare and endangered animals to various buyers across the county, including to Roe.
They later intercepted a package that was addressed to Roe that contained two live Chines giant salamanders, an endangered species, who were inside plastic jars with no holes inside for air.
Two years later, a search warrant was issued for Roe’s home where Roe admitted that he had purchased, illegally, several live amphibians and recites for $450 each from a Chinese dealer he met on Facebook.
In total, Roe bought six Chinese giant salamanders, a Vietnamese leaf turtle, an Indian roofed turtle and a Chinese big-headed turtle from Hong Kong. Roe also owned a Nile crocodile, a Morelet’s crocodile, and an American alligator.
Two more years later, in October of 2019, the US Fish and Wildlife Service received information that Roe was once again buying and in possession of Chinese giant salamanders illegally smuggled into the country from China. One month later, they searched his home and discovered two living and four dead Chinese giant salamanders.
Roe’s official sentence will be giving to him at a later date. Importation or Possession of Illegally Taken Wildlife is punishable by no more than five years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $250,000, and no more than three years supervised release.
