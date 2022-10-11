A Conway man has filed a lawsuit against the Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after he says they refused to give him a prize he won during a golf tournament in Morrilton over the weekend.

Attorney Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in Conway is representing Austin Clagett in the suit, which claims the defendants refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595, to Clagett.

