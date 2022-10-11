A Conway man has filed a lawsuit against the Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after he says they refused to give him a prize he won during a golf tournament in Morrilton over the weekend.
Attorney Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in Conway is representing Austin Clagett in the suit, which claims the defendants refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595, to Clagett.
Over the weekend, the Morrilton Country Club hosted a golf tournament it called “The Tournament of a Century,” Norwood said in a news release he emailed to the Log Cabin Democrat.
“According to Morrilton Country Club’s Facebook page, the 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew was donated as part of a sponsorship by Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton,” the release said. “On October 8, 2022, Austin Clagett of Conway, Arkansas arrived at the Morrilton Country Club, paid his team’s $375.00 to compete in ‘The Tournament of a Century’ and have an opportunity to win the Ford F-1504x4 Supercrew donated by Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton, and sure enough there was a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew with Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton signage at the tee box on Hole 10 of the Morrilton Country Club.”
Court documents indicate the tournament advertised that the first person to make a hole-in-one on Hole 10 during the tournament would win the truck.
“When it was Austin Clagett’s turn to try to get a hole-in-one, Austin Clagett hit the ball and it went in the hole on the first attempt,” the news release said. “Afterwards, Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton refused to give Austin Clagett the keys or transfer him the title to the 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew.”
Norwood spoke with the Log Cabin Democrat on his client’s behalf Tuesday. He said that after speaking with both defendants in the case that morning, he got the impression that prize insurance wasn’t purchased.
Prize insurance, otherwise known as prize indemnification insurance, allows a person or entity to pay a premium to eliminate the risk of paying for a prize if someone wins a contest or promotion. Prize insurance coverage gives marketers the ability to offer extravagant prizes that can be used to amplify engagement for a fraction of the actual cost of the prize.
“He did his part,” Norwood said of Clagett, noting he paid the entry fee, played in the tournament and hit the hole-in-one on the correct hole. “I don’t know who dropped the ball, but I know my client is due a truck.”
The Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday spoke with Morrilton Country Club General Manager Justin Nowlin who said the country club had very little to do with the prize promotion and nothing to do with whether or not Clagett receives the truck.
“All we did was give [the dealership] a piece of golf course for advertisement,” Nowlin said. “We couldn’t give him [Clagett] the truck because we don’t own it.”
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to the other defendant in the suit, but was not provided with any additional information as of press time Tuesday.
