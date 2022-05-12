Christopher Andrew Burlison, a 2018 graduate from Conway High School, is set to graduate with honors from the West Point United States Military Academy on Saturday, May 21.
Burlison will graduate from the academy Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Physics with Honors and a minor in Space Science.
Burlison was on the Dean’s List all four years he was at the academy. He also earned his Air Assault wings as well as played in both in Cadet Spirit Band as well as the Cadet Jazz Forum.
The cadet will be in the Air Defense branch as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and be placed with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, fifth battalion. He will be headquartered in Shipton Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany.
Both of Burlison’s grandfathers, who live in Heber Springs and Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, respectively, both served in the military as well.
Burlison is the son of Jared Burlison and Deborah Gordon of Conway. He graduated from CHS in 2018 with distinguished high honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.