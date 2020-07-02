Lavern Blackmon, 57, of Conway is wanted in connection with the abduction and murder of a Desha County woman.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were requested Monday to lead the investigation after local law enforcement authorities were notified of a body being discovered along Kirtley Road northeast of Dumas.
The body was later identified as Viola Davis, 56, of Mitchellville (Desha County).
Davis’ body is being examined at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine a manner and cause of death.
State police special agents have obtained arrest warrants for Blackmon, charging him with kidnapping and capital murder.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Blackmon is asked to contact the nearest Arkansas State Police office.
