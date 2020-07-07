The Conway City Council voted unanimously Monday to pass an ordinance requiring facemasks in public.
The vote came after an announcement from Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 3, in which he said he would allow cities to enact mask requirements in response to COVID-19. Previously, the governor opposed city mask mandates.
Jamie Gates, Executive Vice President of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, said some hospitality businesses in the area were looking for ways to better enforce their own mask requirements.
“Most recently, we heard from some restaurants looking for ways to pursue further inspection and to be designated as exceeding minimum [health safety] standards,” Gates said.
Gates said mask requirements in businesses in the city differed by the types of industry they were in.
The ordinance’s language requires facial coverings in public, but doesn’t include a penalty. Businesses in the city have to post signs on their doors that cite the ordinance and enforce the facemask requirement. If patrons who enter the business fail to comply, are asked to leave and refuse, the business may call the Conway Police Department. The police department would act in a supporting and educating role rather than an enforcing one. There is no penalty, citation or fine for residents who don’t follow the ordinance.
Businesses that refuse to enforce the ordinance can face penalties from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Alderman Mary Smith said she was concerned by the prospect of requiring businesses to hand out facemasks to patrons who don’t have one. In similar ordinances, other cities had required businesses to offer masks to patrons. Mayor Bart Castleberry said he’d do further research to address Smith’s concerns.
The City Council heard from experts who discussed the value of wearing a mask. Arkansas Department of Health spokesman Erica Speer said the mask protects others from people who might not realize they’re carrying COVID-19, and gives people peace of mind.
“Putting that mask on keeps your droplets from going the six to 12 feet we know it can [travel],” Speer said. “And it also gives you a little bit of security by just having a barrier over your nose and mouth [to keep someone else’s droplets from directly entering your nose and mouth].”
Alderman Theo Jones said that people who refuse to wear facemasks need to consider their impact on others.
“For once in your life, start thinking about other people other than yourself,” Jones said. “That’s what the mask is about.”
The Conway mask ordinance went into effect immediately after it passed unanimously 8-0. Castleberry said he hopes residents will trust the advice of experts who contributed to helping Conway decide to pass the ordinance.
“I trust [our experts] and I hope you can trust them as well,” Castleberry said. “[Our experts] think this is in the best interest of the state and this city.”
To read the ordinance in full, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
