A fatal accident Sunday morning in El Paso involving of a 79-year-old Conway man is being ruled “a natural death” by the White County Coroner’s Office.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Robert L. Grissom was driving a 1998 Suzuki heading west on Buddy Morrison Road when it left the roadway on the right side and struck a tree near the roadside at 11:10 a.m. Sunday.
The weather condition was listed as cloudy and the road condition was reported as dry by Trooper Andrew Pannell.
White County Deputy Coroner B.J. Rouse told The Daily Citizen that “the wreck was very low impact on pretty much a private drive. I’m going to rule it a natural death and not an accident.”
