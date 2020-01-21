Conway’s Yolanda Rhine has participated in Conway’s Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March for the past 18 years.
Held every year on Jan. 20, the march hit its 21st year on Monday.
“We always make it a family affair,” she said. “We look forward to doing it. It just happens, you just do it, then you look back and you’re like, ‘What, oh!’”
That first year, her daughter was so young Rhine remembers pushing her in a stroller, but knew she just wanted her daughter to be a part of it. This year, her son, 14-year-old Malachi, participated for his first time ... sort of.
Rhine joked that it wasn’t technically his inaugural march; that she participated in the annual celebration when she was around six months pregnant with him.
Either way, this year, he grabbed a friend to go with him and Rhine said she encouraged anyone she possibly could to go out and get involved, which is something she’s always done.
“I just wanted them to be a part of it,” she said. “To just see it, to see the unity that’s really there, that’s not always a big focus now days, but there’s a lot of unity there and a lot of love and a care that we have for each other no matter what color you are, where you came from, your background.”
Previously, Rhine worked in Mayflower School District and would try to rouse her students to go out and march.
“It’s always been an inspiration to me to be a part of it,” she said. “I’d tell people at the school, ‘Had he not done what he did, and sacrificed so much, then I wouldn’t have the opportunity to be your teacher. Your life could be the same, but my life would be really really different. In order to keep the equality there and to make sure everything’s fair for everyone, then I have to support it so you’ll know where we came from, so you won’t take for granted where we’re going.’”
Rhine said it’s important of her to convey that message.
“It’s always been a big, big thing for me to make sure that my kids are aware of the sacrifices that were made for them to be where they are and the opportunities they have, it didn’t just come for free,” she said. “There was someone before us who actually had to make the sacrifices.”
Rhine pointed out that the same school she once taught at, Mayflower, was also the same one that at one point in time, her mother couldn’t even step foot in due to segregation.
“Things have really progressed and I thought, we just need to remember where we come from so we won’t make those same mistakes,” she said.
Rhine described the march as diverse and beautiful and also the biggest she’s ever seen, participation wise, with more and more people lining up at the starting point, each participate meeting at the Conway City Hall in downtown to walk together, arm in arm in celebration of Dr. King’s efforts, to the Faulkner County Library as the have done many years before this one.
“It’s about staying together and unifying,” she said. “There’s more that we have in common than the differences.”
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
