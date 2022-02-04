The city of Conway was awarded $200,000 from Metroplan, a federal planning organization for the counties of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline, that will be used for the College Avenue shared-use path.
The path will be a 12-foot shared-use path along College Avenue from Salem Road to Farris Road.
The money is coming from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds which is a federal aid program that gives money to city projects for the construction of sidewalks, trails and other similar accommodations for non-motorized forms of transportation that would provide safe routes for non-drivers.
The TAP funds also require a minimum of 20 percent match from the city the money is given to.
The city of Mayflower also received funds from the TAP grant in the amount of $100,000 that will go toward creating sidewalks alongside Highway 89 that will connect the Town Center area of Mayflower to the Middle School facilities on the western edge of the city.
Mayflower previously received TAP grant funds back in 2016 for the construction of this sidewalk; however, the 20 percent matching funds were not available to start that project at that time due to the funding for the new I-40/Highway 89 Interchange and Railroad Overpass and Realignment project being the city‘s No. 1 priority.
Now the 20 percent match has been provided for the TAP grant, which will allow the city to proceed with the construction this year.
“This sidewalk connection will provide pedestrian access between City facilities (City Hall, Frank Pearce Memorial Park and Mayflower City Center), retail and banking locations and the Mayflower school facilities,” the city said. “The proposed sidewalk will connect to existing sidewalks at the Mayflower First Baptist Church. We are excited to begin the project and know that it will be a tremendous benefit to our citizens with regard to pedestrian connectivity and healthy living.”
Other projects the TAP grant also went to include:
Benton’s $200,000 grant for the Saline River Greenway.
Bryant’s $200,000 grant for the Alcoa to Mills Park Trail.
Cabot’s $200,000 grant for the Downtown Streetscape and Cycle Track.
Jacksonville’s $200,000 grant for the General Samuels Sidewalks.
Little Rock’s $200,000 grant for the Jonesboro Children’s Trail.
North Little Rock’s $200,000 grant for the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge.
Pulaski County’s $200,000 grant for the Southwest Trail from Baseline Road to 65th Street.
Rock Region METRO’s $200,000 grant for the Super Shelters at Willow House.
England’s $70,000 grant for sidewalks and crosswalks along Highway 165.
