The Conway Police Department (CPD) arrested a Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School student on Tuesday in connection with bringing a gun to the campus, School Principal Amy Jordan said in a phone call to parents on Tuesday afternoon.
The student showed classmates the gun, who then reported the student to an adult staff member, Jordan said.
“Our administrators [and] school resource officer took immediate action and [removed] the student from the building,” Jordan said.
The gun wasn’t loaded and no ammunition was with the student, Jordan said in the voicemail.
“Courtway students and staff were not in danger at any time,” Jordan said.
Jordan thanked the CPD for its response and cited the middle school’s efforts to promote a safe culture as a factor in the successful response to Tuesday’s situation.
“We are thankful for the quick response of the CPD and the ‘see something-say something’ culture that [Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School] has that brought a safe outcome to this situation,” Jordan said. “We remain committed to providing a safe and caring environment for all of our students every day. Whatever it takes.”
Due to privacy laws and the fact the student arrested is a minor, Conway Public Schools spokesman Heather Kendrick said the district is unable to identify the student in question or comment on Tuesday’s incident. Kendrick reiterated Jordan’s statement to parents and praised the CPD’s response, as well as the students who reported the alleged weapon to an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.