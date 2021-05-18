The 2021 Kids All-American Fishing Derby, hosted by Conway Morning Optimist Club, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 5 at the Bob and Betty Courtway MIddle School pond will feature prizes for contest winners.
Children ages, 3-13, are eligible to participate in the derby.
There will be a big fish contest with many prizes and a “Most Fish by Weight Contest.”
Conway Morning Optimist, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, Walmart, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, Jerry Southard, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Julie’s Sweet Shoppe, First Service Bank of Greenbrier are the sponsors of the event, while the derby will be conducted in Joe White’s memory.
For more information, contact Bill Townsend at 501-679-3601 or Ronnie Barton at 501-336-7200.
