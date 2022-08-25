Ardecy Gyce will be a guest speaker of Conway Morning Optimist Club on Tuesday. Gyce, an Arkansas native, is a younger sibling of Amos Gyce, one of the 21 boys burned to death while residing at the Wrightsville, Arkansas, Negro Boys Industrial School in 1959.
Through the ASH (Arkansas Secret Holocaust) Foundation, Gyce and other family members hope to commemorate the devastating untimely loss of their 21 loved ones and to offer hope for future generations of behaviorally, mentally or otherwise challenged youth. The Optimist Club meets weekly at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Hilton Garden Inn on Amity Road.
