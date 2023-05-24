Conway Morning Optimists are set to host its annual Kids All-American Fishing Derby from 7:30-11 a.m. June 3 at the Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School.
The Kids All American Fishing Derby is for kids ages 3 to 13 year of age and allows them to fish at the middle school for free.
“Optimists members are grateful for all their individual supporters and sponsors which allow this event to be offered at no charge,” Rene Henderson, a member of the Conway Morning Optimists club, said.
The pond at the middle school will be stocked by the morning of the event thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
The kids who participate must bring their own fishing pole and gear.
The derby will have prizes awarded in different categories, but every child that attends will receive a prize in keeping with the tradition of the Optimists Club.
There will also be a drawing for an Arkansas Razorback quilt that retired nurses Marcia Wright and Freida Brook made.
Free food including hot dogs, chips, drinks and Starbucks coffee will be provided at the event.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.