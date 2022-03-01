The Conway Morning Rotary Club celebrated World Rotary Day a day early on Feb. 22.
World Rotary Day is observed annually on Feb. 23 and brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and issues. Rotary connects more than 1.2 million members of more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to work toward a polio-free world.
Conway Morning’s Vice President Sharmin Moody along with Fellow Rotarian, Dominica Pradere, of the Rotary Club of Montego Bay, led a Zoom around the world discussion spanning many cultures.
In addition to Pradere, Conway's club meeting was joined by Ann Marie Rogers, Trinidad; Doug Vincent, Canada; Audley Knight, representing Rotary International in Atlanta, Georgia; Lorene Spence, Montego Bay, and Dr. Bibu George, Vir Phillip, and Vijay Kewalramani, all from India. Pradere has visited more than 200 Rotary Club meetings via zoom since March 2020.
There was an exchange of ideas for service and fundraising to support Rotary’s local and international projects. Dr. Bibu George of India discussed their Rotary Global Grant for the completion of 75 knee replacements for people in India who are debilitated by arthritis and can’t afford to have this surgery.
In a world disrupted by a pandemic and now a war in Ukraine, 30 or so fellow Rotarians found a common bond of Service above Self.
For interest in Conway's club, check it out on Facebook or at http://conwaymorningrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.