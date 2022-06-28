Conway Morning Rotary Club held its annual “unbanquet” on June 20 at the Whole Hog Café. This event gives the club an opportunity to honor those who model the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
Nine members were honored with the Paul Harris Fellow award recognizing their significant contributions to the Rotary Foundation. In addition, 12 members were honored for perfect attendance, with Claudia Davis and Mary Kay Dunaway honored for 31 years of perfect attendance.
Dr. Rifat Akhter was awarded the club’s Rotarian of the Year. Dr. Akhter, chair of the club’s service committee, led the club’s 11 different service projects this year, including a new project to prepare and send birthday cards to the state’s 3,700 foster children.
The club selected Dr. Ronnie Williams as the recipient of the Community Leader of the Year award. Dr. Williams recently retired from the University of Central Arkansas as Vice President for Student Services and Institutional Diversity and was ahead of his time when UCA named him as its first director of minority affairs.
By focusing his energy on developing and implementing programs to address retention rates of students of color, Williams and others realized diversity and inclusion were far more than just numbers.
To cap off his UCA career, Dr. Williams was honored by renaming the campus Student Center to the Ronnie Williams Student Center in late 2021. Dr. Williams’ book, “Markham Street: The Haunting Truth Behind the Murder of My Brother, Marvin Leonard Williams,” leaves a lasting impression of the depth of personal strength and character of Conway Morning Rotary Club’s honoree.
