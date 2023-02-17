The Conway Morning Rotary Club, along with Rotary clubs across the nation, supports an emergency fundraising appeal to Shelter Box, enabling their life-saving work in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
The Shelter Box emergency response team has arrived and is conducting rapid needs assessments. Alongside their long-standing partners and Rotary contacts in the region, Shelter Box will provide emergency shelter and essential humanitarian aid families need most.
