The City of Conway has named its 15 Employees of the Year for 2022, per a post made to the city’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Employees in each city department were chosen for awards, with the winners and other city employees recognized at an event on Tuesday.
2022 Employee of the Year winners include:
Robbie Alberson – City Hall.
Tim Huey – Conway Regional Airport.
Mallory Salter – District Court.
Jonathan Bach – Physical Plant.
Kim Beard – Code Enforcement.
Michael Rome – Parks & Recreation.
Linzy Purifoy – Conway Police Department.
Rebecca Butler – Information Technology.
Michael Wolfe – Transportation Department.
Thomas Padua – Department of Sanitation.
Shelby Brown – Office of the City Attorney.
Peyton Harding – Telecommunicator of the Year.
Captain Danny Collins – Firefighter of the Year.
Officer Hebron Hackett – Police Officer of the Year.
Steve Ibbotson – Department Head of the Year.
Fourteen different sponsors came together to help the city put on the employee appreciation event on Tuesday that included a meal and awards presentations.
“We take a few hours each year to let our hair down and show our appreciation to the hard working employees of the City of Conway,” the city’s announcement on social media read. “Thank you so much for all you do to make Conway the best place to live, work and play.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
