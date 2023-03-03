Conway Public Schools has named Ellen Smith Elementary custodian David Craddock the district’s Core Values Champion for the month of February.
Announced via social media and filmed in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Conway Superintendent Jeff Collum gave Craddock the award in a presentation at Ellen Smith Elementary in front of some of the school’s students.
“Mr. David Craddock is one of our fabulous custodians,” Collum said, reading one of the nominations the district received about Craddock. “He has always worked very hard and keeps our building clean. Above that, he is kind [and] welcoming to all students.”
The same nominator went on to write that one of their students has come to admire Craddock greatly, Collum said, adding that the nominator wrote that Craddock is “the highlight” of that student’s day.
Having told Craddock about it, the nominator wrote that Craddock said he’d make a point to be in the hallway at the same time every day when the student goes to class so the student can see him.
“This friendship has really helped this student to open up and build confidence as he is growing and learning at Ellen Smith,” Collum said, again reading the nominator’s statement. “I am very certain that the relationship means just as much to Mr. David, as it does to all the rest of us who are blessed to witness it.”
In his own remarks, Collum said Craddock’s efforts to reach out to the student are “going over and above his job duties,” making him worthy of the Core Values Champion honor.
Craddock is the first Conway Core Values Champion since December and the 16th this school year. Started by Collum at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the award’s purpose is to highlight district staff members who practice Conway’s core values of students first, cultivate community relationships, staff committed to excellence, maintain a safe and caring environment, value and respect diversity and provide innovative educational opportunities.
Honorees of the weekly Core Values Champion receive a sign to place in their office by Collum, as well as a shoutout on the district’s social media pages.
