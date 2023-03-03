CPSD names Craddock a Core Values Champion

David Craddock (left) receives the Core Values Champion award from Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum (right) in a presentation at Ellen Smith Elementary on Tuesday.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools has named Ellen Smith Elementary custodian David Craddock the district’s Core Values Champion for the month of February.

Announced via social media and filmed in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Conway Superintendent Jeff Collum gave Craddock the award in a presentation at Ellen Smith Elementary in front of some of the school’s students.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

cabin.net.

