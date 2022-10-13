The Conway Public Schools Board of Education has appointed Bill Milburn of Conway to serve the patrons of Zone 5 for the remainder of the school year.
Milburn was named and approved unanimously by the board after an executive session Tuesday night. He will replace Scott Champlin who resigned last month in order to devote more time to his family and career.
According to board policy, Milburn’s appointment stands until the next regular school board election, which is scheduled to be held in May of 2023. At that time, Milburn may seek reelection along with At-Large School Board Member Jennifer Cunningham, whose term expires in May.
Milburn says he is looking forward to serving in this role.
“I have received a lot from the Conway School District,” Milburn said. “ I was given a jump start into life well prepared for my future. After I retired from Conway PD, I didn’t feel like I was through contributing to Conway. The school board seemed like a good place to continue giving back.”
Born and raised in Conway, Bill Milburn is a proud alumnus of Conway High School, attending Conway Public Schools from grades 1-12. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho. Before his retirement, he served with the Conway Police Department for 27 years working in the Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and serving as SWAT Team Commander.
Milburn is an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Conway and currently serves on the church board. Bill and his wife, Pam, have been married for 51 years and have two children who both reside in Conway.
“I want to help with the continued development of the Conway Public Schools,” he says, “To provide an excellent education like the one I received to prepare them for an exciting future.”
