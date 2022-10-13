The Conway Public Schools Board of Education has appointed Bill Milburn of Conway to serve the patrons of Zone 5 for the remainder of the school year.

Milburn was named and approved unanimously by the board after an executive session Tuesday night. He will replace Scott Champlin who resigned last month in order to devote more time to his family and career.

