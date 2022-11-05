Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Lindsay Bradshaw its ninth Core Values Champion, district spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Thursday.
A district employee nominated Bradshaw, an 8th-12th grade Science Instructional Facilitator for Conway Junior High School and Conway High School, for the work she’s done not just this year, but all seven years she’s worked at CPSD.
“Lindsay has been worthy of this recognition every single day of all seven years I have worked with her,” the nominator said. “She is selfless, tireless and does absolutely everything she can to support her science teachers.”
Bradshaw has had to work particularly hard this year in covering a science class at one of her campuses in addition to her regular facilitator duties. That extra work has led to increased hours for her at school and home.
“Bradshaw has prepared the instructional materials, taught lessons, tutored students and supported the teachers, all while doing her other Instructional Facilitator job duties for around 30 teachers between two campuses,” the nominator said. “She has worked countless hours at home, often sacrificing time with her family in order to take care of the 150 students served in that one classroom. She does this all with a smile and generosity and love in her heart.”
Describing Bradshaw as a “shining example of a teacher who puts students first,” the nominator said she’s the model of a staff member “who is committed to excellence.”
“Bradshaw is an inspiration to all who know her; therefore, I can think of no one more deserving of Core Values Champion than Lindsay Bradshaw,” the nominator said.
As part of the honor, district officials presented Bradshaw with a sign to hang in her office. The district highlighted Bradshaw’s award win with a social media post.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
