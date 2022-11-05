CPSD names ninth Core Values Champion

The Conway High School Instructional Facilitator Team, which includes Alicia Francis (far left), Amy Westjohn (center left), Amber Casey (center right) and Jake Stroman (far right), posed with Lindsay Bradshaw (center) after she won the Core Values Champion honor.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Lindsay Bradshaw its ninth Core Values Champion, district spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Thursday.

A district employee nominated Bradshaw, an 8th-12th grade Science Instructional Facilitator for Conway Junior High School and Conway High School, for the work she’s done not just this year, but all seven years she’s worked at CPSD.

