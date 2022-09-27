Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Reggie Branch the district’s fifth Core Values Champion, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin last Friday.
Branch, an employee in CPSD’s Purchasing Department, has been his position for 20 years and previously worked as a custodian in Conway High School’s cafeteria before taking his current position in 2002.
Chosen for his commitment to achieving the district’s core values in his daily work, Branch’s nominator said he ensures students get the materials they need every day.
“Reggie Branch has been running all over town making some extra hauls to our middle schools to ensure our students get the instructional materials they need,” the nominator wrote. “Even though he is having to take time out of his busy schedule to make these extra deliveries, he, of course, is doing it with a contagious smile and great attitude. He so often carries the heavy load – literally and figuratively – of getting our buildings the supplies and materials they need without anyone realizing it.”
Branch received a sign to put in his office as part of the award presentation by CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum. The Core Values Champion is a new staff award CPSD has started giving out this year. Champions have been selected every week since classes resumed at CPSD in August.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
