CPSD names Reggie Branch a Core Values Champion

Reggie Branch (left) has worked in CPSD’s Purchasing Department since 2002, having previously served as a custodian in Conway High School’s cafeteria.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Reggie Branch the district’s fifth Core Values Champion, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin last Friday.

Branch, an employee in CPSD’s Purchasing Department, has been his position for 20 years and previously worked as a custodian in Conway High School’s cafeteria before taking his current position in 2002.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.