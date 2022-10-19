Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Jim Stone Elementary School (JSE) staffers Carey McClain and Michelle Hull this week’s Core Values Champion, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Monday.
McClain, a front office staff member, and Hull, the school’s bookkeeper, were chosen for their ability to handle complex situations and tackle multiple problems at once.
“For the past five years, I have watched Mrs. Hull and Mrs. McClain greet everyone with the same smile and friendly attitude,” the two champions’ nominator said. “These ladies are the first faces you see when you enter Jim Stone, and they make a lasting impression. I have watched them handle difficult situations with such grace and ease. Not only that, but they have to be the best multi-taskers on earth. Their job duties are endless. They go out of their way to make sure school is a positive place for each student that enters the doors of JSE.”
Additionally, the nominator said the two employees go out of their way to help students and parents.
“Mrs. Hull and Mrs. McClain always take time for each student and parent and genuinely listen to their concerns,” the nominator said. “They might not always have the perfect answer or solution, but they will try every avenue they can to make life better for the students at JSE.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
