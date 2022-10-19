CPSD names two Jim Stone Elementary employees Core Values Champions

CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum (middle) presented Hull (left) and McClain (right) with signs to hang in their offices for receiving the honor.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Jim Stone Elementary School (JSE) staffers Carey McClain and Michelle Hull this week’s Core Values Champion, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Monday.

McClain, a front office staff member, and Hull, the school’s bookkeeper, were chosen for their ability to handle complex situations and tackle multiple problems at once.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

