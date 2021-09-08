Republican Trent Minner, a resident and native of Conway, has officially announced his candidacy for State Representative, District 72, which includes Faulkner County.
Minner’s campaign will focus on growth and economic opportunity for the district as they are critical to the future for both families and businesses in Faulkner County. As Conway changes for the better, so too should its representation.
As a lifelong conservative, Minner said he is also running to protect our God-given individual liberties and to position Arkansas – and District 72 – in the best possible place to compete economically.
“I have never been more optimistic about the future of Conway and the future of our state, but we need new leadership in Little Rock to ensure we continue on the right path. We cannot afford to go backward,” Minner said. “Not now. As your state representative, I am committed to representing Conway’s conservative values and leading on issues like education, health care, and economic development to create an environment for Conway to continue to grow into the absolute best place to live, work, get an education, start a business, and raise a family.”
Minner is a native of Conway and a graduate of Conway Christian High School.
He attended college at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and graduated from the Honors Scholars Program. While in college, Minner led a team of students that mentored incarcerated youth at the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center. He also spent a summer in Washington, D.C. interning for Congressman Steve Womack and Sen. John Boozman.
After graduating college, he served in newly-elected Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office advising on policy issues as well as working with the legislature and state agencies.
Minner left the governor’s office to attend law school at the University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law where he served as President of the school’s chapter of The Federalist Society as well as Chair of the Moot Court Board. While in law school, Minner began working for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
In 2019, Minner was named to the inaugural class of the Arkansas Public Service Academy, a joint endeavor of the Arkansas Bar Association and the Clinton School of Public Service. The Public Service Academy works to build leadership skills and prepare lawyers for public service in Arkansas.
After becoming a licensed attorney, he ran Congressman French Hill’s successful 2020 re-election campaign.
Minner returned to the attorney general’s office and serves as an assistant attorney general in the Public Protection Department. Minner currently works to protect consumers from businesses taking advantage of Arkansans.
Learn more about Trent and his campaign by visiting https://www.facebook.com/trentminner.
