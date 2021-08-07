Conway residents calling U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s Washington office this summer may have heard a familiar voice at the end of the line.
Aryn Blumenberg, a 2018 graduate of Conway High School, participated in Boozman’s Congressional Summer Internship Program.
While in Washington, Blumenberg attended committee hearings and legislative briefings, worked with congressional staff on various state and federal projects, provided constituent services to Arkansans, attended lectures from a variety of speakers and shadowed Boozman for a day to get an idea of what his daily routine is like.
“It has been an incredible experience to work in Senator Boozman’s office. I think it is easy to feel disconnected to government and lawmakers, but working with the staff and the Senator has given me a deep appreciation for the work the Senator is doing for our state and our country. I have learned so much throughout the past six weeks, and will always be grateful for this opportunity,” Blumenberg said.
“It was a pleasure having Aryn in the office this summer. I am confident that she has gained new insight and valuable experience during her internship in Washington. I appreciate her commitment and dedication to serving Arkansans and being an ambassador for our office,” Boozman said.
Blumenberg is a rising senior at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where she is pursuing degrees in food science and political science. She is the daughter of Paul and Teresa Blumenberg.
