AMR Architects announced the promotion of James Sullivan, AIA to the firm’s partnership.
Sullivan is a native of Conway, a graduate of the Fay Jones School of Architecture, and the eighth African American architect to hold an active license to practice architecture in the state of Arkansas.
Sullivan has a 15-year history with AMR working on large scale historic renovations, multi family housing, higher education projects, and has performed all aspects of project management from design and construction management to client relations. He serves as co-chair of the Diversity Committee for AIA Arkansas and is passionate about expanding the inclusiveness and diversity of the architecture and design community.
His recent work with the The Arts and Sciences Center of Southeast Arkansas earned an AIA Merit Award, and his work on Mann on Main and Fassler Hall in Little Rock earned Historic Preservation Awards. Sullivan will join Kate East, Jonathan Opitz, and Adam Day as the fourth partner of the firm celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022.
AMR Architects is best known for its work on University campuses across the state and pedestrian oriented projects in downtown environments including River Market Tower, 300 3rd and 1424 South Main. AMR is based in Little Rock, Arkansas with an office in Springdale.
