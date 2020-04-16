Navy Petty Officer Third Class William Johnson, a native of Conway, Arkansas, is serving in Dallas as part of the Department of Defense’s response to COVID-19, which is being led by U.S. Northern Command.
Johnson is currently serving as hospital corpsman with the Director of Nursing Services with EMF-M in Dallas, as part of the Department of Defense response to COVID-19.
Johnson has been in the Navy for two years and this is his first deployment. “It means a lot to be able to help America,” said Johnson. “We are always told that the armed forces help our borders and protect the outside of the U.S. and it feels good to be able to help members in the U.S.”
“Protecting the American people and preventing the spread of COVID-19 is our main mission in Dallas,” said Capt. Chad Roe, EMF-M commanding officer in Dallas. “EMF-M brings a team of highly trained medical professionals who are ready to help the City of Dallas flatten the curve while maintaining the health of our Sailors a priority.”
The unit is an integral part of the approximately 8,000 service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force, including active duty and reserve component service members, in the U.S. Army North-led Joint Forces Land Component Command who are assisting state and local governments across the continental United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 10, Johnson was recognized for being Blue Jacket of the Quarter for Navy medicine readiness and training unit in Jacksonville, Fla. Johnson was directly responsible for developing a process which led to a decrease in expired limited duties from 13 percent to less than five percent. He embodies the Navy core values –honor, courage and commitment.
Johnson knew he wanted to be a hospital corpsman ever since he was in the 5th grade when a Navy corpsman came to his class and spoke about his job and the places he has traveled to. “That made me want to be a corpsman to go out and do all the fun stuff and be a medical force for the Navy,” said Johnson.
The U.S. Navy’s EMFs are designed to receive patients from forward medical facilities or directly from combat areas in order to provide full resuscitation and emergency stabilizing surgery. The personnel manning reflects that mission, a full complement that includes 447 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals, enough to care for 150 patients 24 hours a day on a rotating shift schedule.
