Arkansas Press Women announced on April 25 that Conway native Debbie Eckert won first place in the memoir category for her book “Hairspray, Holy Water And The Healing Hand Of God.”
Eckert is involved in the community. She owns Debbie’s Hair Productions and is an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic church.
When describing her book, Eckert said: “It is really about how God has worked in my life, so it’s more about him than it is about me.”
The 12 chapters in the book discuss topics such as prayer, her salon and her journey of faith.
Eckert did not wake up one morning and decide to write a book, but instead started writing her book after encouragement from those around her.
“Within a week, I had about five people privately message me on Facebook and say ‘Debbie, you should write a book,’” Eckert said.
Because of this encouragement, she felt God was calling her to write the book. Once she decided to start writing, she bought a new laptop, said some prayers, and got right to work. She spent about a year and a half writing.
Eckert said she felt vulnerable revealing her thoughts to others in the book.
“As a writer when you put your thoughts out there, you don’t know what people are going to think about what you have to say,” Eckert said.
She did not know what to do with her book after finishing it until talking with Helen Plotkin, a client at her hair salon.
Plotkin, who edited Eckert’s book, convinced her to enter her book into the Arkansas Press Women contest. After Eckert found out she won first place in her category, she was shocked.
She immediately called her family to tell them the good news. Her award would have been presented in-person; however, according to the Arkansas Press Women website, “The awards were presented in a virtual ceremony in light of social distancing requirements to help stem the spread of COVID-19.”
Eckert received positive responses for her book.
“People told me it was very easy to read, and they didn’t want to put it down,” Eckert said.
One of the judges said: “The book was an interesting read. It’s organized in a way that I could follow Debbie Eckert’s faith journey well.”
When reflecting on her book, Eckert said “I want people to know that God loves them, and he speaks directly to us if we listen.”
Eckert said she has seen the positive impact her book made in peoples’ lives.
“It gave [people] a desire to have a deeper relationship with [God] and called them to be more prayerful in their life,” she said. “It gave hope to a lot of people.”
Eckert plans to continue writing books in the future. Her salon is closed due to the pandemic, and she has been using her free time to write.
“Hairspray, Holy Water And The Healing Hand Of God” is available on Amazon and can be purchased by emailing Debbie Eckert at debbieeckert@conwaycorp.net.
