A nurse at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) represented the American Heart Association (AHA) in D.C. at the kickoff of the White House’s Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities in March.
Sophie Sligh, who lives in Conway, was able to speak with nationally-ranked officials at the event about the importance of nutrition security and heart health during her very first time in the nation’s capital.
The Biden-Harris Administration hosted the first White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in September 2022, where a national strategy was unveiled. The March conference that Sligh attended was a continuation of that event and marked the next round of work in order to achieve the national strategy of expanding nutrition security.
At the March conference, Sligh spoke with health officials from across the country about how to battle hunger on a community level.
“Specific to the AHA and Arkansas, I volunteered on Arkansas Lobby Day to speak with Lawmakers about Double Up Food Bucks,” she said. “This initiative focuses on SNAP recipients who are given incentives to buy more fruits and vegetables, thus increasing the health statistics of our communities.”
Sligh also spoke about the importance of volunteers at the community level and how food banks and homeless shelters require the highest need for individuals willing to donate their time to help others in need.
“It was such a surreal experience,” she said. “I am blessed to have been invited to represent the AHA, which I am so very passionate about.”
Sligh has been an advocate for the AHA for nearly eight years as her grandfather is a heart attack survivor.
“In his honor, I have traveled the state and country teaching Americans about the importance of prioritizing their heart health,” she said.
According to the CDC, 80 percent of all cardiovascular disease diagnoses are preventable.
“Improving your dietary choices, participating in daily exercise and pursuing overall well-being can improve your heart health substantially,” Sligh said.
Sligh began working her dream job at the ACH in the General Medical Unit in the summer of 2021 after graduating from Arkansas Tech University with a degree in nursing.
“On our floor, we specialize in caring for patients with new onset diabetes, renal transplants, Cystic Fibrosis, eating disorders and various other diagnoses,” she said.
Sligh’s mom is a first-grade teacher which made her grow up with a passion to work with children, but she always knew that she wanted to focus more on the medical field rather than in education.
“My motivation and love for my career is refueled every day, as I get to work with the most amazing coworkers, families and providers across the state,” she said. “I have the consistent opportunity to make a difference, but these kiddos are truly the difference makers.”
Sligh is also very active in the pageant scene with the Miss Arkansas Organization where she placed in the top 10 at the competition last year.
“As a contestant in the Miss Arkansas Organization and advocate for the AHA, I am thankful for every opportunity I have been given to promote what is near and dear to my heart – cardiovascular health,” she said.
