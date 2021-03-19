Conway on the Record This Week released its first podcast Friday.
The podcast, produced and hosted by Drew Mitchell, will be released each Friday with Log Cabin Democrat editor discussing some of the top headlines of the week, previewing the Weekend Edition and recounting police beats from earlier in the week.
It will be a supplement to the Log Cabin Democrat’s podcast, Conway on the Record, which comes out every other week.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry is the next scheduled of Conway on the Record, which is scheduled to drop on Thursday, March 25.
The podcasts are available for free download on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Google Play.
