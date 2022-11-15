The Conway Public Schools orchestra program will present its annual “La Fiesta Orquesta” taco supper from 5-9 p.m. Friday on the Conway High School campus.

This southwestern-themed event features the nearly 300 students of the orchestra program in free concerts throughout the night. All performances take place in the James H. Clark Auditorium, with city-wide seventh graders performing first at 5:30; the CHS Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra performing at 6:15; city-wide beginning orchestra students at 7:30; and the Conway Junior High School eighth- and ninth-grade orchestras at 8:15.

