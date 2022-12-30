Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas has awarded a Conway university and nonprofit three grants, the foundation announced in a news release last week. In total, the foundation awarded 47 grants statewide that totaled over $3.3 million. Conway’s University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and Pediatrics Plus Community Connections were two of the beneficiaries.

UCA received two grants that totaled nearly $194,500. One of the grants, valued at nearly $52,000, is “to fund the university’s Interprofessional Therapeutic Activity Program,” as well as provide “healthcare and support services to adults with dementia or who are at risk for Alzheimer’s Disease utilizing students and program faculty,” the news release read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.