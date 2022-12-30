Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas has awarded a Conway university and nonprofit three grants, the foundation announced in a news release last week. In total, the foundation awarded 47 grants statewide that totaled over $3.3 million. Conway’s University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and Pediatrics Plus Community Connections were two of the beneficiaries.
UCA received two grants that totaled nearly $194,500. One of the grants, valued at nearly $52,000, is “to fund the university’s Interprofessional Therapeutic Activity Program,” as well as provide “healthcare and support services to adults with dementia or who are at risk for Alzheimer’s Disease utilizing students and program faculty,” the news release read.
The other grant is worth over $142,500 and will allow the university “to purchase diverse manikins and related equipment for the Nabholz Center for Healthcare Simulation.”
Pediatrics Plus Community Connections received over $31,000 from the foundation “to provide respite care, resources and support for families raising children with special needs.”
In neighboring Conway County, the Arch Ford Educational Service Cooperative in Plumerville received over $79,500 to “create a model agricultural program in schools in Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Van Buren and Yell Counties.” Additionally, the grant will ensure the cooperative can provide materials to schools to “create gardens, greenhouses, animal husbandry materials and equipment” with the ultimate goal of teaching healthy food and lifestyle choices.
The Blue & You Foundation had an uptick in organizations it awarded grants to this year, sending out six more grants than last year. All the grants will be awarded to the organizations in 2023.
“These grants will fund dozens of projects touching Arkansans all over the state – from supporting the Arkansas Suicide Prevention Hotline to providing recreational therapy to youth aging out of foster care, the 2023 grants will impact Arkansans in a powerful way,” Executive Director of the Blue & You Foundation Rebecca Pittillo said, per the news release. “The organizations that we have funded are focused on improving the lives of people in our communities, which is also our goal at the Blue & You Foundation.”
Right as grants from applications this year have been awarded, the foundation is gearing up for another cycle of grants next year. Applications for the foundation’s mini grant program will open on Jan. 1 and close on Feb. 15, the news release read. Mini grants are worth up to $2,000 each.
“This is another grant opportunity for schools, colleges, universities, nonprofit groups and municipal organizations to receive much-needed funds to help advance their projects and initiatives,” Pittillo said. “These grants will be awarded to groups looking to fund safety equipment, school health initiatives and efforts to end food insecurity.”
The larger grant program the foundation just announced awards for will reopen for 2023 with letters of intent on March 1 and close on April 1. If the letters are approved, organizations can begin the application process on June 1 and finish no later than July 15. The foundation will send award notifications to winners in 2023 next November.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.