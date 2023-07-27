The Arkansas Professional Photographers (APPA) recently presented former Log Cabin Democrat photojournalist Mike Kemp with the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) National Award at its annual convention.

“Each year, PPA makes this prestigious award available to state, regional, national and international affiliates – who then present it to deserving individuals,” PPA President Kira Derryberry said at the ceremony, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin on Wednesday. “The highest honor granted by a PPA Affiliate, it recognizes those whose support for photography goes far beyond any regular expectations or contributions.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.