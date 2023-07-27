The Arkansas Professional Photographers (APPA) recently presented former Log Cabin Democrat photojournalist Mike Kemp with the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) National Award at its annual convention.
“Each year, PPA makes this prestigious award available to state, regional, national and international affiliates – who then present it to deserving individuals,” PPA President Kira Derryberry said at the ceremony, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin on Wednesday. “The highest honor granted by a PPA Affiliate, it recognizes those whose support for photography goes far beyond any regular expectations or contributions.”
In addition to the PPA National Award, Kemp was awarded the Degree of APPA Fellow of Photography. In order to receive the degree, Kemp completed 50 credits of work including print exhibition and achievement credits.
He also received a Judge’s Choice Award for his photo titled “Unbroken” and the Delores Shrader award for best black and white photograph in the APPA annual photographic competition.
Kemp spent 15 years as a photojournalist before turning his skills to focus on portrait and commercial photography. Kemp worked for the Log Cabin for 11 years from 1993 to 2004.
“His background in photojournalism has led him to create portraits that are relaxed and natural,” the news release read.
After leaving photojournalism, he spent time as a photographer for the University of Central Arkansas before opening Mike Kemp Photography in 2015. In addition to his studio, he serves as photo director for 501 Life magazine.
Specializing in headshot, commercial and portrait photography, Kemp earned his Certified Professional Photographer designation from PPA in 2018. He has served on the board of directors for APPA, serving as president from 2019 to 2020.
